Two air passengers test positive

Coimbatore

02 June 2020 23:08 IST

Two passengers, who landed at the Coimbatore International Airport on Monday, tested positive for COVID-19 said sources with the Health Department.

A 62-year-old transgender who came from Delhi and a 24-year-old man who came from Bengaluru tested positive for the disease.

Swab samples from passengers who landed here from New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad on Monday were taken for testing and the results of the two passengers returned positive on Tuesday.

Sources said that the transgender belonged to Coimbatore. The 24-year-old man travelled from Bengaluru to Coimbatore for business purpose.

Both persons were admitted to Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, added sources.

The hospital had 21 COVID-19 patients belonging to various districts and other States as of Tuesday.

As per Tuesday’s COVID-19 media bulletin of the Department, Coimbatore district had five active cases with 151 persons tested positive for the disease so far.