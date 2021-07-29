Coimbatore

Two AIADMK MLAs booked in Tiruppur

The City Police booked two AIADMK MLAs – Pollachi V. Jayaraman and K.N. Vijeyakumar – and over 300 members on charges of violating the COVID-19 lockdown rules during the demonstrations held here on Wednesday.

Top police sources said on Thursday that the Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police registered a case against Mr. Jayaraman, MLA and Tiruppur urban district secretary of the AIADMK, as he led a demonstration outside the party office on Kangeyam Road. Meanwhile, the Anupparpalayam police booked Mr. Vijeyakumar, Tiruppur North MLA who led a demonstration in Angeripalayam.

The eight police stations under the City Police booked 318 members of the AIADMK who participated in the demonstrations held across the city, the sources said. Cases were registered under Sections 143 (Unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.


