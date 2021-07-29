Two AIADMK MLAs booked in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

29 July 2021 13:47 IST

Tiruppur City Police booked two AIADMK MLAs – Pollachi V. Jayaraman and K.N. Vijeyakumar – and over 300 members on charges of violating the COVID-19 lockdown rules during the demonstrations held in the city on Wednesday.

Top police sources said on Thursday that the Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police registered a case against Mr. Jayaraman, Pollachi MLA and Tiruppur urban district secretary of the AIADMK, as he led a demonstration outside the party office on Kangeyam Road on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Anupparpalayam police booked Mr. Vijeyakumar, Tiruppur North MLA who led a demonstration in Angeripalayam.

The eight police stations under the Tiruppur City Police booked 318 members of the AIADMK who participated in the demonstrations held across the city on Wednesday, the sources said. The cases were registered under sections 143 (Unlawful assembly), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Wednesday, the AIADMK organised State-wide demonstrations against the DMK government for allegedly not fulfilling poll promises.