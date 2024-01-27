ADVERTISEMENT

Two accused who hacked TV journalist in Tiruppur fracture legs in vain escape attempt

January 27, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons who were arrested for the recent hacking of a Palladam-based television journalist with sharp weapons fractured their legs on Saturday while attempting to flee from police custody, when they were being taken to the spot where they had hid their weapons used for the crime.

The police claimed that the accused — Praveenkumar (27) of Surampatti in Erode district and Saravanan (23) of K.V.R. Nagar in Tiruppur — fractured their legs when they slipped into a pit while fleeing. They have been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruppur, for treatment under police watch.

Special teams are in pursuit of other absconding accused in the crime, police added.

