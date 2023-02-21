ADVERTISEMENT

Two accused suffer fractures during police chase in Salem

February 21, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two accused, who were detained under Goondas Act and released from prison recently, fractured their legs and hands after a police chase here on Monday.

According to the police, S. Lallu alias Lallu Prasad (30) and R. Vijay alias Vellaiyan (26) were arrested for hacking to death Rajesh last year. On Sunday, Lallu Prasad, his wife Gomathi and Vijay threatened Raja, father of Rajesh and demanded ₹one lakh as case expenses. They looted ₹1,200 from Vennila, mother of the deceased and fled from the spot.

The Karumalaikoodal registered a case and arrested Gomathi on the same day. The police were on the lookout for Lallu and Vijay. On Monday evening, police spotted them on Mettur Ghat Road while they were on a motorcycle. The two fell off the bike during the police chase. In the accident, Lallu Prasad sustained fractures in his leg and hand, while Vijay sustained a fracture in his leg. The police admitted the two to the Mettur Government Hospital.

According to police, 31 cases, including three murder, two attempt to murder, nine robbery and theft cases, were pending against Lallu Prasad in Salem and Erode districts. Nine cases, including one murder was pending against the Vijay.

