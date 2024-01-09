Two accidents claim four lives in Coimbatore district

January 09, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Four persons died in two separate accidents reported in Coimbatore district late on Monday and in the early hours of Tuesday.

In the first incident, a pedestrian and a two-wheeler rider died at Nanjegoundenpudur near Vadakkipalayam on Monday night. G. Karthi (18) of Okkilipalayam near Pollachi, who worked at a fuel station, and C. Vijay (36), a construction worker from Mannarkad in Palakkad district of Kerala, died in the accident.

The police said the two-wheeler travelled by Karthi and his co-worker Jothi Krishna hit Vijay and his friend R. Sudheesh, both hailing from Thenkarai near Mannarkad, when they were walking to a grocery store around 8.30 p.m. Karthi and Vijay suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

The two others, who also suffered injuries, were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Vadakkipalayam police have registered a case.

In the second incident, V. Chandrasekar (53) of Jadayampalayam Pudur near Mettupalayam and Ashwin Shaji (23), employee of a private company and a native of Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, died in an accident at Kuttaiyur near Mettupalayam around 12.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The police said Chandrasekar had been working as retail manager of BSNL at Mettupalayam. He drove a multi-purpose vehicle in a negligent manner and it hit Shaji from behind when the latter was pushing his two-wheeler through the road, after it ran out of fuel.

Chandrasekar’s vehicle rammed a tree on the other side of the road, before hitting a scooter and injuring its rider D. Prasanth (27). Chandrasekar and Shaji died on the spot. The Karamadai police have registered a case.

