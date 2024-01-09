ADVERTISEMENT

Two accidents claim four lives in Coimbatore district

January 09, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons died in two separate accidents reported in Coimbatore district late on Monday and in the early hours of Tuesday.

In the first incident, a pedestrian and a two-wheeler rider died at Nanjegoundenpudur near Vadakkipalayam on Monday night. G. Karthi (18) of Okkilipalayam near Pollachi, who worked at a fuel station, and C. Vijay (36), a construction worker from Mannarkad in Palakkad district of Kerala, died in the accident.

The police said the two-wheeler travelled by Karthi and his co-worker Jothi Krishna hit Vijay and his friend R. Sudheesh, both hailing from Thenkarai near Mannarkad, when they were walking to a grocery store around 8.30 p.m. Karthi and Vijay suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

The two others, who also suffered injuries, were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Vadakkipalayam police have registered a case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second incident, V. Chandrasekar (53) of Jadayampalayam Pudur near Mettupalayam and Ashwin Shaji (23), employee of a private company and a native of Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, died in an accident at Kuttaiyur near Mettupalayam around 12.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The police said Chandrasekar had been working as retail manager of BSNL at Mettupalayam. He drove a multi-purpose vehicle in a negligent manner and it hit Shaji from behind when the latter was pushing his two-wheeler through the road, after it ran out of fuel.

Chandrasekar’s vehicle rammed a tree on the other side of the road, before hitting a scooter and injuring its rider D. Prasanth (27). Chandrasekar and Shaji died on the spot. The Karamadai police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US