GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two accidents claim four lives in Coimbatore district

January 09, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Four persons died in two separate accidents reported in Coimbatore district late on Monday and in the early hours of Tuesday.

In the first incident, a pedestrian and a two-wheeler rider died at Nanjegoundenpudur near Vadakkipalayam on Monday night. G. Karthi (18) of Okkilipalayam near Pollachi, who worked at a fuel station, and C. Vijay (36), a construction worker from Mannarkad in Palakkad district of Kerala, died in the accident.

The police said the two-wheeler travelled by Karthi and his co-worker Jothi Krishna hit Vijay and his friend R. Sudheesh, both hailing from Thenkarai near Mannarkad, when they were walking to a grocery store around 8.30 p.m. Karthi and Vijay suffered head injuries and died on the spot.

The two others, who also suffered injuries, were admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The Vadakkipalayam police have registered a case.

In the second incident, V. Chandrasekar (53) of Jadayampalayam Pudur near Mettupalayam and Ashwin Shaji (23), employee of a private company and a native of Gudalur in the Nilgiris district, died in an accident at Kuttaiyur near Mettupalayam around 12.45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The police said Chandrasekar had been working as retail manager of BSNL at Mettupalayam. He drove a multi-purpose vehicle in a negligent manner and it hit Shaji from behind when the latter was pushing his two-wheeler through the road, after it ran out of fuel.

Chandrasekar’s vehicle rammed a tree on the other side of the road, before hitting a scooter and injuring its rider D. Prasanth (27). Chandrasekar and Shaji died on the spot. The Karamadai police have registered a case.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / road accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.