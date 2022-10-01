Two Aavin officials placed under suspension for irregularities

S P Saravanan ERODE
October 01, 2022 14:48 IST

Photo used for representation purpose only.

Two officials at the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (Aavin) were placed under suspension for failing to maintain proper records and for committing irregularities in Erode on October 1, 2022.

During a surprise inspection at Aavin dairy at Chithode, Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar found that records were not maintained properly for production and distribution of milk packets. The Minister found that outwards were not registered in the registry leading to irregularities. An Assistant Engineer Ravichandran was found responsible for the lapses.

Likewise, the Minister inspected the Aavin booth functioning on the premises where ghee and other milk products are sold. After verifying the stock, cash and the records, he found stock worth ₹ 22,435 missing. Deputy Manager Mohammed Mustafa was the officer in charge of monitoring the booth. The Minister directed the general manager to place the two staff under suspension.

