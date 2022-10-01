Two Aavin officials in Erode placed under suspension for irregularities

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 01, 2022 18:20 IST

Two officials at the Erode District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (Aavin) were placed under suspension for failing to maintain proper records and for committing irregularities in Erode on October 1, 2022.

During a surprise inspection at Aavin dairy at Chithode, Minister for Dairy Development S.M. Nasar found that records were not maintained properly at the prepac milk sachet packing machine section. Reeled films are taken from the stock room and used in the machine to form sachets. The details of the films that are used everyday should be registered in the books.

When the Minister demanded all the records, M. Ravichandran, Executive (Engineering) failed to produce the registers. Also, it was found that records were not maintained properly. The official also gave contradictory responses to the Minister. 

The Minister also inspected the Aavin Junction functioning on the premises where ghee and other milk products are sold. After verifying the stock, cash and the records, the Minister found a difference of ₹ 21,000 between cash and the stock. A. Syed Mustafa, Deputy Manager (Office), who was on deputation, did not maintain the stock properly.

The Minister directed the general manager to place the two staff under suspension. Based on the direction, both the officials were placed under suspension from Saturday afternoon.

