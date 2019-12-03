Twist in sexual harassment case against teacher

Three days after a math teacher of panchayat union middle school in Vellichandai was suspended on the allegation of sexual harassment of two under-age girls, the parents of a girl volte-faced on Monday, alleging that the girl was instigated by the school headmistress to give a false complaint.

In a bizarre twist to the case, the parents accompanied by some locals landed at the school on Monday and locked up the school gates alleging that the girl was instigated to give a false complaint on the threat of being failed in the exams. A video of the girl claiming that she was asked to give a false account of harassment against the math teacher surfaced during the weekend. It was unclear, who was behind the video that was shot in the dark.

However, on Friday, the Chief Education Officer Muthukrishnan held an inquiry with the girls before concluding their account as true and suspended the teacher. On that day, parents along with some locals had staged a blockade demanding action on the complaint of sexual harassment that was alleged a week ago and the intervention of the education department was seen as belated.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Muthukrishnan said, the parents, all of a sudden claim their girl was instigated. No child was sent to school on Monday and the protesters demanded action against the headmistress Sivakami Sundari. The CEO, however, held that an inquiry will be conducted before any decision was taken. The teacher was booked under the POCSO Act, but not arrested.