Twins donate savings to Swachh Bharat scheme

K. Mahaswetha and K. Madhulekha, twins studying in Class IV at a private school, donated their savings in a coin bank to Swachh Bharat scheme in Tiruppur on Monday.
They met District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan in the afternoon and presented the coin bank with ₹ 2,212 for the Clean India campaign. “They have been saving the money for one year,” said P.U. Krishnan, their father.
The children came up with this idea, Mr. Krishnan said, adding that he supported their efforts in saving the money.
Mr. Krishnan said that the Collector also appreciated Mahaswetha for winning the Los Angeles Film Award in ‘Best Child Actress’ category for her performance in a Malayalam short film in July.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.