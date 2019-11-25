Coimbatore

Twins donate savings to Swachh Bharat scheme

K. Mahaswetha (second right) and K. Madhulekha donating their savings to Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan at the Tiruppur Collectorate on Monday.

K. Mahaswetha (second right) and K. Madhulekha donating their savings to Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan at the Tiruppur Collectorate on Monday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

more-in

K. Mahaswetha and K. Madhulekha, twins studying in Class IV at a private school, donated their savings in a coin bank to Swachh Bharat scheme in Tiruppur on Monday.

They met District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan in the afternoon and presented the coin bank with ₹ 2,212 for the Clean India campaign. “They have been saving the money for one year,” said P.U. Krishnan, their father.

The children came up with this idea, Mr. Krishnan said, adding that he supported their efforts in saving the money.

Mr. Krishnan said that the Collector also appreciated Mahaswetha for winning the Los Angeles Film Award in ‘Best Child Actress’ category for her performance in a Malayalam short film in July.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Coimbatore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 1:00:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/twins-donate-savings-to-swachh-bharat-scheme/article30080065.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY