Twins donate savings to Swachh Bharat scheme

K. Mahaswetha and K. Madhulekha, twins studying in Class IV at a private school, donated their savings in a coin bank to Swachh Bharat scheme in Tiruppur on Monday.

They met District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan in the afternoon and presented the coin bank with ₹ 2,212 for the Clean India campaign. “They have been saving the money for one year,” said P.U. Krishnan, their father.

The children came up with this idea, Mr. Krishnan said, adding that he supported their efforts in saving the money.

Mr. Krishnan said that the Collector also appreciated Mahaswetha for winning the Los Angeles Film Award in ‘Best Child Actress’ category for her performance in a Malayalam short film in July.