Twin sisters seek birth certificates in Erode

Published - November 18, 2024 07:08 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Stating their efforts to get birth certificates from the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) failed to yield result, twin sisters from Kadambur Hills submitted a petition to the district administration during the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The sisters, natives of Eriyur village in Guthiyalathur panchayat in Sathyamangalam block, were pursuing studies at a school in the hill area. They said they lost their father and are being taken care of by their grandmother. In the absence of birth certificates, they faced difficulty in pursuing their studies. In July 2024, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara visited their panchayat during which the issue was taken up with him.

The Collector directed them to seek the certificate from the RDO. But, the staff at the office informed them that their birth was not registered and hence certificates could not be issued.

Officials said that their mother lost her hospital records and, after their birth, she remarried and left home. The girls are being taken care by their grandmother. The Collector, who received the petition, instructed the Health and School Education Departments to obtain the necessary documents from the primary health centre where the girls were born. He directed officials to ensure the girls received their birth certificates within 10 days.

Published - November 18, 2024 07:08 pm IST

