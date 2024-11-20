ADVERTISEMENT

Twin sisters in Erode’s Kadambur Hills receive birth certificates after 11-year struggle

Published - November 20, 2024 07:01 pm IST - ERODE

S P Saravanan
S P Saravanan

Sathyamangalam Tahsildar S.S. Sakthivel (right) handing over birth certificates to G. Rajamani and G. Rajammal at their residence in Kadambur Hills in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

After waging a lone battle for 11 years, twin sisters in Kadambur Hills were finally able to obtain birth certificates after the intervention of District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara.

G. Rajamani and G. Rajammal, residents of Eriyur village in Guthiyalathur panchayat, Sathyamangalam block, were born at their home on July 13, 2014, shortly after their father Ganesan’s passing. Their mother Rangammal remarried and left the family, leaving their births unregistered. They were raised by their grandmother, who enrolled them in school, where they’re now studying in Class VI.

Their grandmother, now aged 75, has been running from pillar to post to obtain their birth certificates, but to no avail. Without the certificates, the children have been unable to obtain Aadhaar cards, essential for registration in the School Education Department’s Educational Management Information System (EMIS). This also made the twins ineligible for educational assistance. They soon joined their grandmother in approaching local officials, politicians and Non-Governmental Organisations for help.

In July 2024, when the Collector visited their panchayat, the sisters, along with their relatives, raised the issue with him. The Collector instructed them to approach the revenue officials, but no solution was provided. The issue then caught the attention of PARAN, a local organisation aiding tribal welfare in Kadambur Hills, and a representative took the sisters to the Collectorate during a grievances redress meeting held on November 18, where they submitted a petition. The twins also highlighted how their future education would be jeopardised without birth certificates.

Upon receiving the petition, the Collector directed the Health and School Education Departments to obtain the necessary documents and issue the certificates. A report published in The Hindu titled, “Twin sisters seek birth certificates in Erode,” on November 19, 2024, also prompted officials to expedite the process.

On Tuesday, an application for late registration was filed with the Revenue Divisional Officer, and the certificates were issued the same day. Sathyamangalam Tahsildar S.S. Sakthivel personally delivered the documents to the sisters at their hilltop home by 9:30 p.m.

The twins and their grandmother expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Collector and the officials involved for their timely intervention.

