Twelve teachers from Coimbatore to get State ‘Best Teacher Award’

Twelve teachers working in government- and aided schools in the Coimbatore district are to be felicitated with the State's Dr. Radhakrishnan Award on September 5.

To commemorate the birthday of late former President S. Radhakrishnan on September 5, celebrated nationally as Teachers' Day, the Tamil Nadu government will honour selected teachers with the Dr. Radhakrishnan Award.

For this, 393 government school teachers were chosen by the State, 12 of which work in the Coimbatore district, according to the School Education Department. The 12 teachers are:

Coimbatore Kalapatti Government High School teacher N. Tamilchelvan; Othakkalmandapam Government High School painting teacher M. S. Rajeswari; Anaimalai V. R. T Government Girls Higher Secondary School Computer Instructor Ko. Jayakumar; MC Government Girls Higher Secondary School Teacher A. Sivakumar; Coimbatore Cloth Merchant Association (CCMA) Government Girls Higher Secondary School Teacher I.C Mabel Jessychandra; Ondipudur Government Boys High School L. Sivakumar; S.S. Kulam Chinnamettupalayam Panchayat Union Middle School Teacher Jayanthi; Karamadai Block Gandhinagar Panchayat Union Primary School Headmaster Punitha Selvi; Pillur Dam-II Government Tribal Primary Boarding School Headmaster M. Ilango; Thudiyalur Block Panchayat Union Middle School Teacher Su. Chitra; Somayampalayam Panchayat Union Primary School Teacher P. Karuppusamy; Thondamuthur Block Kuppepalayam Panchayat Union Primary School Headmistress P. Saradha.

These teachers will receive a cash prize of ₹10,000, a silver medal and a certificate of appreciation from the State on Teachers' Day.