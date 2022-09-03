Twelve teachers from Coimbatore to get State ‘Best Teacher Award’

For this, 393 government school teachers were chosen by the State, 12 of which work in the Coimbatore district, according to the School Education Department.

R. Aishwaryaa COIMBATORE
September 03, 2022 15:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve teachers working in government- and aided schools in the Coimbatore district are to be felicitated with the State's Dr. Radhakrishnan Award on September 5.

To commemorate the birthday of late former President S. Radhakrishnan on September 5, celebrated nationally as Teachers' Day, the Tamil Nadu government will honour selected teachers with the Dr. Radhakrishnan Award.

For this, 393 government school teachers were chosen by the State, 12 of which work in the Coimbatore district, according to the School Education Department. The 12 teachers are:

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Kalapatti Government High School teacher N. Tamilchelvan; Othakkalmandapam Government High School painting teacher M. S. Rajeswari; Anaimalai V. R. T Government Girls Higher Secondary School Computer Instructor Ko. Jayakumar; MC Government Girls Higher Secondary School Teacher A. Sivakumar; Coimbatore Cloth Merchant Association (CCMA) Government Girls Higher Secondary School Teacher I.C Mabel Jessychandra; Ondipudur Government Boys High School L. Sivakumar; S.S. Kulam Chinnamettupalayam Panchayat Union Middle School Teacher Jayanthi; Karamadai Block Gandhinagar Panchayat Union Primary School Headmaster Punitha Selvi; Pillur Dam-II Government Tribal Primary Boarding School Headmaster M. Ilango; Thudiyalur Block Panchayat Union Middle School Teacher Su. Chitra; Somayampalayam Panchayat Union Primary School Teacher P. Karuppusamy; Thondamuthur Block Kuppepalayam Panchayat Union Primary School Headmistress P. Saradha.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

These teachers will receive a cash prize of ₹10,000, a silver medal and a certificate of appreciation from the State on Teachers' Day.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
education

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app