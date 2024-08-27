ADVERTISEMENT

Twelve mobile veterinary units inaugurated in Salem

Published - August 27, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Twelve mobile veterinary units were inaugurated for Salem district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off 200 mobile veterinary units in Chennai. Of those vehicles, 12 vehicles were allocated for Salem district. On Tuesday, the service of these 12 vehicles was inaugurated by District Collector R. Brindha Devi in the presence of MP T.M. Selvaganapathi, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul.

Speaking to reporters, the collector said that through these mobile units, farmers in remote areas and villages that do not have veterinary pharmacies will have service provided at the doorstep. Treatments like deworming, immunisation, minor surgery, and other essential animal care services will be provided through these units. These units will provide needed treatment for cattle between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., these units will provide emergency care for cattle, the Collector added.

In the function, officials from the concerned department participated.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US