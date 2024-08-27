GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Twelve mobile veterinary units inaugurated in Salem

Published - August 27, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Twelve mobile veterinary units were inaugurated for Salem district on Tuesday.

Last week, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin flagged off 200 mobile veterinary units in Chennai. Of those vehicles, 12 vehicles were allocated for Salem district. On Tuesday, the service of these 12 vehicles was inaugurated by District Collector R. Brindha Devi in the presence of MP T.M. Selvaganapathi, MLAs R. Rajendran and R. Arul.

Speaking to reporters, the collector said that through these mobile units, farmers in remote areas and villages that do not have veterinary pharmacies will have service provided at the doorstep. Treatments like deworming, immunisation, minor surgery, and other essential animal care services will be provided through these units. These units will provide needed treatment for cattle between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., these units will provide emergency care for cattle, the Collector added.

In the function, officials from the concerned department participated.

