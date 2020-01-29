Coimbatore

Twelve injured in accident

Twelve persons from Tenkasi were injured when the van they travelled rammed a tree on the side of the road at Sethumadai near Pollachi on Tuesday.

The accident took place when a group of 15 persons from Sankarankovil in Tenkasi were travelling to a place in Sethumadai to attend last rites of a relative who died on Monday. The van was nearing a poultry farm on Sethumadai - Pollachi road around 5.30 a.m. when the driver, K. Mahesh, reportedly dozed off behind the wheels and the vehicle rammed the tree.

Mahesh, R. Irulappan (74), M. Rajan (55), T. Irulappasamy (64), M. Karuppasamy (54), V. Kolanthaisamy (54), T. Karuppasamy (60), K. Karthi (18), P. Murugan (47), R. Joseph (46), S. Kasirajan (32) and Grace Selvathai (60) were injured.

They were admitted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi. The police said that a few of them suffered serious injuries.

Jan 29, 2020

