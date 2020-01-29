Twelve injured in accident

Twelve persons from Tenkasi were injured when the van they travelled rammed a tree on the side of the road at Sethumadai near Pollachi on Tuesday.
The accident took place when a group of 15 persons from Sankarankovil in Tenkasi were travelling to a place in Sethumadai to attend last rites of a relative who died on Monday. The van was nearing a poultry farm on Sethumadai - Pollachi road around 5.30 a.m. when the driver, K. Mahesh, reportedly dozed off behind the wheels and the vehicle rammed the tree.
Mahesh, R. Irulappan (74), M. Rajan (55), T. Irulappasamy (64), M. Karuppasamy (54), V. Kolanthaisamy (54), T. Karuppasamy (60), K. Karthi (18), P. Murugan (47), R. Joseph (46), S. Kasirajan (32) and Grace Selvathai (60) were injured.
They were admitted to the Government Hospital, Pollachi. The police said that a few of them suffered serious injuries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.