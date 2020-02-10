TWAD MD inspects UGD, water supply works

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board Managing Director C.N. Mahesvaran on Monday inspected the underground drainage and water supply improvement works in progress in Kurichi and Kuniamuthur.

Projects

A release from the district administration said the Board was implementing underground drainage work in Wards 87 – 100 of the Coimbatore Corporation at ₹ 591.14 crore and water supply improvement work at ₹ 202.30 crore. Thus far the Board had completed 82% water project and 43% underground project, the report said and added that Mr. Mahesvaran asked the officials to ensure timely completion of the two projects.

One of the highlights of the underground project was that for the first time the Board had fixed deodorising equipment at all the sewage pumping stations. Another highlight, the release said, was the Board immediately restoring roads dug for laying sewer lines.

Mr. Mahesvaran also directed the officials to immediately give in a phased manner water and sewer house service connections to houses in places where the Board had completed the main pipeline work and thereafter hand over the roads to the Coimbatore Corporation.

Superintending Engineer N. Murali, consultant S. Sampathkumar, executive engineer Rameshkumar, Padmanabhan and other officials were present.