TWAD looks at completing land acquisition for Pilloor III project in two months

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board is looking at completing the land acquisition process for Pilloor III drinking water project in the next two months.

The Board that executed the ₹ 964 project on the Coimbatore Corporation’s behalf was acquiring land through the Revenue Department. The project was aimed at providing 178.3 million litres of water a day to the Corporation for distribution in the city.

Of the nearly 33-km-long and 15-metre-wide land spread over 160 acre to be acquired for laying pipeline and constructing overhead tank, the Board was in possession of 8.72 km. It also had 2.54 km land that belonged to either the Revenue Department or other government departments, the Board sources said.

Even as it went about acquiring the land through the Revenue Department, the Board faced two court cases, filed by a land owner, for land to be acquired in Pannimadai and Kurudampalayam villages seeking higher compensation.

The Board would pump water from River Bhavani, take it to a treatment plant in Marudhur and from there pump the treated water to an overhead tank with 144 lakh litre capacity, called main storage tank, to be built in Pannimadai.

The water from the Pannimadai tank would be taken to six tanks that were already in use across the city and through the existing distribution network, the Board sources said and added that the water from the Pannimadai tank would flow to the six tanks by gravity.

The distance between the point where the Board drew the water and the treatment plant was 16.50 km and from the treatment plant to the main storage tank was around 33 km.

Recently the Board had completed tunneling work in Kattan hills to lay pipeline to take the water from the treatment plant to the Pannimadai tank. It had tunneled the hills 900m, an important milestone in the Pilloor III project.