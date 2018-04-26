TWAD Board to boost water supply to added areas

Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board will soon begin work to improve the drinking water distribution network in added areas of the Coimbatore Corporation.

According to sources, the Board, which is executing the work on behalf of the Corporation under the Central Government-funded Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, will start the work this week with a ground breaking ceremony. The ceremony will pave way for construction of a 20-lakh-litre over head tank at Valarmathi Nagar, near Thudiyalur.

The work, which the TWAD Board has divided into two components, will be part of the first component aimed at improving water supply in Thudiyalur, Vellakinaru, Chinna Vedampatti, Saravanampatti, Vilankurichi and Kalapatti – six of the eight added areas.

The second component which the Board will take up later will be to improve water distribution in Kurichi and Kuniamuthur.

The sources say the cost of the work is ₹395.41 crore. It includes construction of overhead tanks and replacement of existing pipelines – distribution main and feeder lines.

In all, the Board will construct 25 tanks with capacity varying from 7.50 lakh litres to 2.50 lakh litres. And, the pipeline replacement will be for a nearly 750 km – distribution pipeline for 658 km and feeder main (pipelines that convey water from one tank to another) for 84 km

The Board will take about 18 months to complete the work and another six months for trial run before handing over the same to the Coimbatore Corporation. The officials also say that the work is only to revamp the existing distribution network. Therefore, once completed, the tanks and pipelines will help distribute the existing Pilloor water but in a much better way.