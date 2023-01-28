TWAD Board officials inspect Pilloor - III drinking water supply works in Coimbatore

January 28, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board and Coimbatore Corporation inspected the ongoing works for Pilloor- III integrated drinking water supply improvement scheme near Mettupalayam on Saturday.

V. Dakshinamoorthy, Managing Director of TWAD Board, and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inspected the head works and water pumping station works at Thekkampatti and the construction of a 178 MLD water treatment plant at Thandiperumalpuram near Marudhur at ₹ 104.9 crore. The officials also inspected the works to install water pipelines through a 900 m tunnel at Kattanmalai at ₹ 62 crore.

Mr. Prathap said the Pilloor - III water supply works started in 2020 at a total project cost of ₹ 779.86 crore in three packages. The first package involved laying pipelines for 90.76 km between River Bhavani and Coimbatore city. The second and third packages had the construction of a pumping station, water treatment plant, and tunnel and the works were nearing completion.

He added there was a land acquisition issue in a wayside village under package I, and District Collector G.S. Sameeran convened a stakeholders’ meeting with officials from TWAD Board, Revenue Department, and Corporation to resolve it.

He also said though the water levels at Siruvani Dam in Kerala, from which the civic body was drawing 98 MLD of drinking water, dropped to 25 ft, the city would not face any problem this summer as the Pilloor - III scheme would be completed by April 2023.