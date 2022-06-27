TWAD Board employee killed by wild elephant on Siruvani road in Coimbatore

An employee of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board was trampled to death by a wild elephant on Siruvani dam road on Monday. The Forest Department identified the victim as R. Kalidas (56), maintenance assistant with the TWAD Board who had been residing at the staff quarters near the water treatment plant at Siruvani foothills. The incident happened around 100 metres away from Sarkar Porathi bus stop when Kalidas was heading to the quarters on a two-wheeler at 5.30 p.m. According to the Forest Department, an elephant that crossed the road attacked Kalidas. People, who heard his cries, rushed to the spot and took him to a private hospital at Karunya Nagar where doctors declared him dead, said a statement issued by the Department. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.