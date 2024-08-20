TWAD Board creates awareness on rainwater harvesting in Tiruppur

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board on Tuesday created awareness on rainwater harvesting through display of harnessing methods utilising vehicles with digital screens in Tiruppur.

District Collector T. Christuraj flagged off the vehicle at LRG Government Arts and Science College for Women in the presence of senior TWAD officials.

With Northeast monsoon season approaching, the TWAD has reached out to the people at the level of households and institutions for establishing rainwater harvesting structures as the most economical way to save and store water for the purposes of meeting drinking water needs, raising livestock, and irrigation.

The video content raises awareness on how water harvesting could be carried out in buildings using locally available and inexpensive materials.