TWAD Board confident of supplying Siruvani water till May end

Board starts drawing 80 million litres a day from the Reservoir

As of February 28, water level in the 45-foot Siruvani Reservoir stood at 30 feet. The TWAD Board that draws the water to supply to Coimbatore Corporation for the latter to distribute to resident in around 30 wards said the water would be sufficient to meet the city’s need till May end.

The Board sources said the organisation had started drawing 80 million litres a day (MLD) from the Reservoir. Last year during the same time it had drawn around 100 MLD.

The increased withdrawal last year had resulted in shortage of water during May. This year, to avoid recurrence of such a situation, the Board had reduced supply by around 20 MLD. From the 80 MLD the Board withdrew from the Reservoir, it apportioned six to 7 MLD to wayside habitation and another five MLD to Kuniamuthur.

This left Board with 68 MLD to supply to the Corporation. By drawing 68 MLD or thereabout, the reduction in level would be five to six cm a day and that would be sufficient for the Board to help the Corporation maintain water supply till May end.

The sources also said that the reduction in water level would not be uniform and that the reduction in level would be more as water level kept coming down because the Reservoir was saucer shaped, with circumference increasing from bottom to top.

They also clarified that though the newly commissioned Siruvani water supply scheme for Kuniamuthur mentioned drawing 35 MLD, the Board would not be supplying as much quantity now. It was the designed quantity of the commissioned scheme and to be supplied at least a decade from now.

The sources further said that with the Board commissioning an water supply improvement scheme for Kavundampalayam, Vadavalli and Veerakeralam, the pressure on Corporation to supply Siruvani water to those areas would come down.

In short, the Corporation would have enough water to supply to the residents this summer, they added.