TWAD begins work to interconnect water pipelines under the dedicated water supply scheme in Erode

December 20, 2022 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) have begin works to interconnect the existing water pipelines with new pipelines under the ₹ 484.45-crore Dedicated Water Supply Scheme that intends to supply 81.10 million litres of water a day (MLD) to all the 60 wards in the Corporation limits.

The scheme ensures 135 litres per capita per day and the trial run began in February, 2021. Raw water was drawn from the River Cauvery at Varadanallur village at Uratchikottai in Bhavani Town and pumped to the treatment plant with 120 MLD capacity. The clean water was collected in a water sump of 52 lakh litre capacity and the water was pumped to sumps at Suriyampalayam and VOC Park from where water is being distributed to the 46 existing and 21 newly-constructed reservoirs. Water is distributed to households in the existing 67.209 km pipelines and to the 1.05 lakh new house service connections through 731.82 km pipelines.

A senior TWAD engineer said that work began to inter-connect the old pipelines installed in 1985 with the new pipelines on the VOC Park – Stoney Bridge line by digging roads at GH Roundabout on Tuesday. Permission has been obtained from Tangedco, Highways and Transport departments as power disruption, traffic diversion are likely during the works that will be carried out at 29 spots till January 8, 2023.

Work that will be carried out at spots were: on December 21 - GH Roundabout, Vasuki First Street, Vasuki Street, Nachiappa Street and Theppakulam Street, December 22 – Pavaadai Street, December 23 – Power House Road, December 24 – Erode – Mulanur Road at Solar Roundabout, December 26 – Erode – Karur Road near petrol bunk, December 27 – near Kurikaranpalayam bus stop, December 28 - Kalyanansundaram Street, First Street and Second Street on Poondurai Road, December 29 - Kalyanansundaram Third Street, December 30 – near Highways Department office on Poondurai Road, Dollars Colony Housing Unit, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road – Kalaimagal School Road, SKC Road Junction, Muthuvelappan Street, December 31 and January 2, 2023 – Rangampalayam Railway Bridge, January 3, rear side of GH on Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, VOC Park Road – near Swastik Roundabout and on December 8 at Sampath Nagar Road – near Collectorate.

.