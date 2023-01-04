TVS Motor Company donates minibus to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

January 04, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - Erode

Srinivasan Services Trust, the CSR arm of TVS Motor Company, donated a TATA Starbus to Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Erode recently.

A release said that the tiger reserve was awarded NTCA Award for Excellence in recognition of the highest increment in the 4th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation and also the prestigious global award, TX2, for doubling the number of tigers in a decade. It had also received Global Conservation Assured | Tiger Standards (CA|TS) accreditation in 2022. Hence, as a token of appreciation and encouragement for the excellent management of the tiger reserve, the minibus was donated.