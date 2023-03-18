TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks to expand in Coimbatore

March 18, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks will expand its presence in Coimbatore district with two more parks, said R. Manikandan, its Chief Operating Officer.

The company has a park with one million sq.ft here and will open one more with five lakh sq.ft by the end of next month. It has plans for one more park that will be ready next year, he said on Saturday.

The cumulative investment in Coimbatore is ₹1,500 crore and it will increase to ₹2,500 crore when the additional two parks are functional.

TVS Industrial and Logistics Parks has 10 million sq.ft in 11 cities now and plans to have a park every 400 km in the country. This will take the total number of parks to 41 by 2027, he said. Its clients range from startups to multi-national companies. While south is the biggest market now, the next focus area will be the eastern States. “We are talking to government organisations such as central warehouse corporation and are also working on open storage facilities,” he said.

