Tutor detained under Goondas Act in Erode

A 39-year-old tutor, who was recently arrested on charges of sexually assaulting and impregnating a 17-year-old girl, was detained under Goondas Act here on Friday.

The accused, Loganathan, was running a tutorial centre along with three others in Anthiyur. The victim was studying there from 2019. In December 2021, the victim complained of giddiness and her mother took her to a primary health centre where she was found to be pregnant. The victim had told her mother that Loganathan had sexually assaulted her.

Based on a complaint, the All Women Police in Anthiyur registered a case against the accused under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. Loganathan was arrested and lodged in prison. Based on recommendations, Collector H. Krishnanunni issued orders detaining the accused under the Act.