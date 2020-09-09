Tusker with swollen leg being monitored

The Forest Department is monitoring and treating a male elephant that has been limping around with a swollen left foreleg within the limits of Mettupalayam forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division since March.

Based on the advice of veterinarians, medicines stuffed in fruits and rice balls are being given to the elephant, which is aged around 25.

The elephant was first spotted with the swollen leg in Nellithurai reserve forest area of Mettupalayam forest range on March 25. It got stuck in a swamp near a stream on September 5, but managed to come out of it and move into the forest.

Forest Department officials said that two special teams were continuously monitoring the movement of the elephant.

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar and Rajesh, a veterinarian from Thekkampatty, were overseeing the treatment of the elephant.