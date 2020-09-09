Tusker with swollen leg being monitored

The Forest Department is monitoring and treating a male elephant that has been limping around with a swollen left foreleg within the limits of Mettupalayam forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division since March.
Based on the advice of veterinarians, medicines stuffed in fruits and rice balls are being given to the elephant, which is aged around 25.
The elephant was first spotted with the swollen leg in Nellithurai reserve forest area of Mettupalayam forest range on March 25. It got stuck in a swamp near a stream on September 5, but managed to come out of it and move into the forest.
Forest Department officials said that two special teams were continuously monitoring the movement of the elephant.
Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar and Rajesh, a veterinarian from Thekkampatty, were overseeing the treatment of the elephant.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath