Tusker tranquillised, translocated to Biligal reserve forest

Krishnagiri

16 March 2021 00:11 IST

The Forest Department tranquillised and translocated a lone tusker that was allegedly responsible for the deaths of three persons here to Urigam Forests on Monday.

The elephant, aged between 14 and 16, from Bannerghatta National Park had camped in the area since the past year and is said to have been responsible for the fatal attacks on three humans.

In a bid to prevent further damage, and following demands from the public, an experienced team of forest department staff and medical team was engaged for the mission to translocate the animal.

According to the District Forest Officer S.Prabhu, the mission to tranquillise the animal was cleared by the Conservator of Forests, Dharmapuri Forest division, Deepak S. Bilgi and upon the recommendation of Collector V. Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy. After a five-day search for the pachyderm, the forest team located the animal and tranquillised it before moving it onto a forest ambulance with the help of a crane.

The animal was translocated to Biligal reserve forest in Urigam forest range, 100 km away from the human habitations, according to the forest department.

The forest team was headed by Range Officer Hosur A. Ravi and forest veterinarian A. Prakash and two veterinarians from Theni and Coimbatore were engaged in the operation.