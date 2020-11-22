Tusker tramples woman to death near Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

22 November 2020 12:47 IST

She is the fifteenth person to have been killed in an elephant attack in Coimbatore Forest Division this year.

A 72-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Kuppepalayam village in Coimbatore district early on Sunday.

Another woman aged 65 from the same village was also attacked by the same elephant. She managed to escape with a minor injury.

The Forest Department has identified the deceased as K. Pappammal. She was attacked by a lone tusker that had strayed into the village from the nearby forest area around 6.15 a.m. on Sunday.

According to District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh, the same tusker later attacked another woman named B. Raniammal from the village. She was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). The doctors who examined her found that she was lucky to have suffered only a minor knee injury after being pushed down by the elephant. She was sent back home.

The Forest Department informed the police about the elephant attacks and Pappammal’s body was shifted to CMCH for post-mortem.

Kuppepalayam village falls under the limit of Devarayapuram beat of Pooluvapatti forest range of Coimbatore Forest Division. Minor tension prevailed at the village after the death of the woman.