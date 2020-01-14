Tusker kills estate worker near Valparai

A 42-year-old man, working in a tea estate at Thonimudi near Valparai, was killed in a wild elephant attack late on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as P. Suresh.

Forest Department officials said that Suresh was part of a group that was making arrangements for Pongal at a temple in Thonimudi late on Sunday. Around 9 p.m., Suresh went home alone through an estate route, informing others that he would return after dinner.

On his way home, Suresh had a close encounter with a lone male elephant roaming in the estate. The elephant trampled him and he died on the spot.

On information, Forest Department staff reached the spot and chased the wild elephant using fire crackers.

Following the incident, estate workers staged a protest demanding Forest Department to ensure their safety from wild animals, especially elephants. The police and officials from the Forest Department pacified them and shifted the body to Government Hospital, Valparai.

C. Natarajan, Forest Range Officer, Manombolly range, said that ₹ 50,000 was handed over to Suresh’s family as immediate relief, out of the ₹ 4 lakh given by the Government as solatium.