Tusker killed by high tension power line in Dharmapuri district, even as Forest Department attempts to capture it for relocation

March 18, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

A tusker was electrocuted by a high-tension power line while a Forest Department team was tailing the elephant to steer it away from villages, near Morappur range in Dharmapuri districton Saturday.

The elephant, about 25 years old, was climbing up the bund of a lake near the river Thenpennai, when it came into contact with a high-tension power line (HTPL). The incident took place just as the Forest Department was mobilising resources through two teams, one each from Dharmapuri and the Morappur range, to capture the elephant.

Only a few minutes before the incident, the tusker was seen marching erratically on the Morappur highway, with hordes of members of the public tailing it from behind a group of Forest staff.

The tusker had come out of the Bikkili reserve forest on Friday night, and had travelled eastwards for nearly 50 km at night, said K.V.A. Naidu, District Forest Officer, Dharmapuri. “We received information, and found the tusker was seen displaying erratic behavior in its movements, moving through non-traditional routes such as the Dharmapuri-Coimbatore highway and the Morappur highway. These are not regular elephant movement areas/corridors,” he said.

The Forest Department had sensed potential danger to both the elephant and the public, given that the elephant had travelled a long distance through non-migratory routes. “We got oral instructions from the Chief Conservator of Forests this morning to capture the elephant and we were mobilising resources with a team tracking the elephant,“ said the DFO.

As the Forest Department was expecting the tusker to move towards the Thenpennai river, teams were mobilised to capture and relocate it, when the elephant came in contact with HTPL while climbing up the bund of a lake near the river.

This was the same tusker that was captured in Hassan district due to crop raiding, and later relocated to MM Hills. Over time, the elephant’s radio collar had come off due to wear and tear. “With the collar, we could have easily tracked the elephant. For the Forest team moving on foot, it was difficult to track the animal that was travelling some 40 km every night,” the DFO said.