Tusker found dead near Pilloor reservoir

A male elephant was found dead in a reserve forest area near Pilloor reservoir in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. It is the third elephant death in the past 10 days and the eighth in the current year within the limits of the Coimbatore Forest Division.

The incident occurred at a time when a four-member committee formed by the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department to verify facts concerning elephant deaths in Tamil Nadu was visiting forest areas of Coimbatore Forest Division.

Forest Department officials said the carcass of the tusker aged around 20 was found in Nellithurai reserve forest.

Field staff of the Department who were on a patrol on Wednesday spotted the carcass.

District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar told The Hindu that the carcass was found in an interior forest area. At least two hours of travel through the woods was required to reach the location from the forest boundary.

“A very detailed post-mortem examination will be performed on Thursday. The cause of the death of the animal could be ascertained only after the autopsy,” he said.

The eight deaths reported in Coimbatore Forest Division and three in the Pollachi Forest Division of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve have together taken the number of elephant mortalities in the forest areas of Coimbatore district to 11 so far this year.