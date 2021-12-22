Coimbatore

Tusker found dead near Karamadai

An adult male elephant was found dead within the limits of Karamadai forest range of Coimbatore forest division on Wednesday.

The Forest Department said the carcass was found in a place coming under Manar Pirivu beat of Karamadai forest range. Frontline staff of the Department found the carcass in a decomposing state during a patrol around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, both tusks of the elephant were intact. The carcass would be autopsied on Thursday morning, he said.


