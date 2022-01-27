CoimbatoreUDHAGAMANDALAM 27 January 2022 15:34 IST
Tusker found dead in tea estate in the Nilgiris
Updated: 27 January 2022 15:34 IST
It might have sustained injuries during a fight with another animal, say officials
A tusker, believed to be around 20-years-old, was found dead in a private tea estate in Devala in Pandalur range on Wednesday.
The animal had wounds all over his body, said forest department officials who conducted the post-mortem.
Based on preliminary investigations, the officials said the animal might have sustained the injuries during a fight with another animal leading to its death.
