Tusker found dead in tea estate in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

27 January 2022 15:34 IST

It might have sustained injuries during a fight with another animal, say officials

A tusker, believed to be around 20-years-old, was found dead in a private tea estate in Devala in Pandalur range on Wednesday.

The animal had wounds all over his body, said forest department officials who conducted the post-mortem.

Based on preliminary investigations, the officials said the animal might have sustained the injuries during a fight with another animal leading to its death.