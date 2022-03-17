Tusker found dead in reserve forest near Thadagam

A male elephant was found dead in a reserve forest area near Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

Forest Department officials said that frontline staff of the Department, who were on a patrol near the Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History, spotted the carcass which was in decomposing state.

Officials said the elephant was aged around 30 and it is suspected to have died a few days ago. District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar and other officials inspected the carcass. Arrangements were made for the post-mortem of the carcass.

Gaur found dead

Meanwhile, a female gaur was found dead in a reserve forest area of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range on Wednesday evening. Field staff spotted the carcass of the gaur during a patrol in Thadagam reserve forest area of Periyanaickenpalayam forest range.

The carcass was autopsied by veterinarian K. Rajesh Kumar from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve on Thursday. During the autopsy, it was found that the gaur had infections close to the hooves of its hind legs. The veterinarian said that infection could have restrained the animal from moving around and it could have died of improper intake of fodder and water. The carcass was buried after collecting samples for forensic examination.