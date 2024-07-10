ADVERTISEMENT

Elephant found dead in pond near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore

Published - July 10, 2024 08:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The elephant that was found dead in a pond within the limits of the Mettupalayam forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division on July 10, 2024, had multiple abscesses in the lungs. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

An adult male elephant was found dead in a pond within the limits of the Mettupalayam forest range of the Coimbatore Forest Division on July 10, 2024 (Wednesday).

Officials said that frontline staff of the Forest Department, who went for a patrol in Nellimalai reserve forest area of the Mettupalayam range, found the carcass in a pond, around 25 metres off the forest boundary. The elephant was found partially submerged in the water.

After being alerted by the frontline staff, higher officials rushed to the spot. The carcass was pulled out using an excavator for post-mortem examination.

Forest Veterinary Officer A. Sukumar and Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Kavitha from Thekkampatti performed the post-mortem examination on the carcass in the presence of Forest Department officials and representatives from non-governmental organisations.

The veterinarians said that the tusker, aged 27, had multiple abscesses in the lungs. These abscesses could have led to septicemia and eventually to multi-organ failure, they added. The carcass was buried in a forest area after the post-mortem.

