Tusker found dead in Anchetty forest

HOSUR

03 February 2022 19:19 IST

A tusker was found dead in Anchetty here on Wednesday. According to the Forest Department, the carcass of the elephant, aged about 18 years, was found in an Anchetty forest range by a patrol team. The tusks were intact. The cause of death was yet to be arrived at upon completion of autopsy, the department said.

This is the second incident of elephant death in less than two weeks. A few days ago, a male elephant was found dead in Anchetty. The department concluded that the elephant may have succumbed to injuries presumed to have been sustained from attack by another elephant.

