Tusker electrocuted at private estate in Krishnagiri’s Jawalagiri forest range

Published - May 30, 2024 01:44 pm IST - HOSUR

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old tusker electrocuted in a private estate 12 kms off Jawalagiri Forest range in Hosur forest division on May 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 50-year -ld tusker was electrocuted while crossing a private estate with a group of two of elephants in Jawalagiri forest range of Krishnagiri district. The elephant was electrocuted on Wednesday (May 29, 2024) night and was found dead in a private estate at Balathottanapalli 12 kms from Jawalagiri forest on Thursday.

The tusker and two other elephants were being chased by the forest department on Wednesday night with fire crackers, in an attempt to ward off negative interaction with humans and guiding them towards the forest.

One of the elephants, the tusker had entered the estate, where it was electrocuted by a low-hanging line. The already low-hanging line was made more accessible by a bund propped up by the owner of the estate, says a forest department source. The other two elephants moved to the forest.

Speaking to The Hindu , a forest department source, requesting anonymity said, joint inspections by the forest and electricity department staff is being conducted periodically identifying low-hanging lines. A fortnightly report is also given to TANGEDCO on the identified lines that need to be elevated. About 6 kms distance from the forest has been covered and lines identified were rectified, says the source.

This is the second elephant death since the start of this year. Early this month, another elephant was found dead by electrocution in a dried up pond near Noganur reserve forest only 1.5 kms from the forest range on a porampokku land.

Estates on lock, Bengaluru-based owners hurdle to inspections

Private estates remotely owned predominantly by residents of Bengaluru lock up their properties with or without caretakers.

“The EB (TANGEDCO) staff say, they are not allowed inside the estates for checking. Most of the times, the properties are locked. Even, when our forest teams go, they are questioned on the need to enter the premises,” says a forest department staff.

In this incident, the reach of low-hanging line was further facilitated by the bund of soil propped up by owner thereby elevating the ground. A case under the Wildlife Act was being slapped against the owner of the estate, Tirilokesh, of Bengaluru.

