Tusker driven three km inside forest area in Talavadi

In an operation that lasted two hours, a 20-member team, along with two kumkis, drove a single elephant three km into a deep forest area in the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) on Saturday.

The operation started after the elephant killed a farmer at Dharmapuram July 6.

At 2.30 p.m., a 10-member elephant tracking team, comprising personnel from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and the STR, entered the forest and found the elephant three km inside the reserve forest. Members of Anti-Depredation Squads (ADS) and two kumkis — Chinnathambi and Rajavardhan — entered the forest and chased the tusker for three km.

“It could not be driven further as the elephant got diverted by the presence of a stream,” Talavadi Range Officer S. Sathish said.

He told The Hindu that the elephant might venture out of the forest at night and the teams were kept ready near a trench where a passage was left open. He added that three excavators were deployed to dig the trench for 3.7 km in the problematic area. “Based on tonight’s operation, we will work out a strategy to drive the elephant back into the forest on Sunday,” he said.

The operation began on Friday evening with teams waiting with the kumkis at Eripuram village. But the elephant was not spotted. The 20-member team had planned to enter the forest in the early hours of Saturday. Owing to the continuous rain, the plan was postponed.