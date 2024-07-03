GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tusker driven back into forest area in Gobichettipalayam

Published - July 03, 2024 06:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A tusker that entered a human habitation near Gobichettipalayam in Erode was driven back into a forest area after four hours on Wednesday.

At 5.30 a.m., the elephant ventured out of the forest area under the T.N. Palayam Forest Range in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and entered Moolavaikal and Kumaragiri Murugan Kovil. People who gathered in large numbers saw the elephant standing near the temple. Forest Department staff arrived at the spot and began to drive the elephant back into the forest. But, the elephant damaged a few trees as people raised their voices. Later, the elephant crossed the Sathyamangalam Main Road and entered the forest. Officials said the elephant had lost its way and entered the habitation.

