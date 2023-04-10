ADVERTISEMENT

Tusker dies in possible fight with another elephant near Valparai

April 10, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A male elephant, the carcass of which was found in a decomposing state in a reserve forest near Valparai on Saturday, could have died in a fight with another elephant, as per the post-mortem examination findings.

E. Vijayaraghavan, forest veterinary officer of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), conducted the post-mortem examination of the tusker on Sunday. The veterinarian said that the elephant, aged between 37 and 42, possibly had a fatal fall from a slope during a fight with another elephant. The carcass was spotted by the field staff who patrolled a reserve forest area of Poonachi forest beat of Valparai forest range on Saturday. Since the carcass was spotted in the evening, the post-mortem examination was conducted on Sunday.  During the autopsy, it was found that the carcass did not have any signs of poaching and the tusks of the elephant were intact. The carcass was left in the wild for scavengers after the post-mortem.

