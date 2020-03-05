Tusker dies along Moyar River in MTR

05 March 2020 23:43 IST

UDHAGAMANDALAM

A 30-year-old tusker died on Thursday in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) after suffering a fall and injuring one of its hind legs.

Forest Department officials said that the animal had come to the Moyar River in the Singara Forest Range near the Northern Hay Anti-Poaching Camp, when it is believed to have suffered a fall and injured itself on some rocks near the river.

Forest staff noticed that the animal was unable to move on Wednesday and began efforts to give medical treatment. They also brought three kumki elephants from the Theppakadu Elephant Camp, along with an earth mover to try to help get the animal back onto its feet on Wednesday, but their efforts proved unsuccessful.

K.K.Kaushal, field director, MTR, said that they had also given the animal some food. “It was doing well and was feeding on Wednesday,” he said.

Forest staff set up camp near to the animal and decided to renew their efforts to treat and rescue the animal on Thursday. However, it died early on Thursday morning, officials said.

S. Kanthan, forest range officer, Singara Range, said that more than 40 people were involved in the efforts to try and rescue the animal. “We suspect that the elephant could have suffered a fall or it was injured in a fight with another elephant,” he said.

Following the completion of the postmortem, the carcass was buried.

