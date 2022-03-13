Tusker attacks two cars of Tangedco employees at Navamalai in ATR

Three employees of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (Tangedco) had a narrow escape after a tusker attacked two cars at Navamalai in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Sunday evening.

ATR authorities said a 49-year-old man who drove one of the cars suffered minor injuries while two others who travelled in the other car escaped unhurt.

The incident took place around 6.30 p.m. on Sunday when the three Tangedco employees, who work at the Aliyar power house at Navamalai, were travelling in two cars through a forest area that falls under Pollachi forest range of ATR.

The elephant was about to cross the road when the cars approached the animal. It attacked the two cars and pushed them. The occupants managed to come out and run away. The tusker later stamped the vehicles.

E.M. Saravanan, who works as an ambulance driver for Tangedco at Navamalai, suffered minor injuries in the attack. He was immediately rushed to a hospital at Aliyar.

S. Ramasubramanian, Conservator of Forests and Field Director of ATR, said, “luckily, the Forest Department staff were present at the place and they could save the lives of the three persons.”

He added that the tusker was not in musth and it seemed to have attacked the vehicles in response to the close encounter it had with the vehicles.