Tusk left by six-member smuggling gang recovered in Coimbatore

Published - June 26, 2024 10:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The tusk that was recovered by the forest officials from a park at Veerapandi in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPL

The Forest Department on Tuesday recovered a tusk that was allegedly hidden by a six-member gang, which was busted by the department in an operation on May 29, this year.

Forest officials recovered the tusk from a park at Veerapandi near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district. It was produced before the fifth judicial magistrate court on Wednesday.

According to the department, the six persons, namely Sarvesh Babu (46) of Keeranatham, Sangeetha (41) of Gudalur, Vignesh (31) of Idayarpalayam, Loganathan (38) of Vellalore, Arul Arokiyam (42) of Nagamanaickenpalayam, and Balamurugan (47) were arrested on May 29.

The Forest Department team had received specific information that they were planning to sell a tusk and arrested them. However, the tusk could not be traced.

Based on specific information received during the investigation, forest officials searched the park at Veerapandi on Tuesday and recovered the tusk.

