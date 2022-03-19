Turn plastic waste into cash

Residents can handover the waste to conservancy workers and receive ₹10

Since plastic waste is procured from the people at ₹ 10 a kg with which plastic roads are being laid, the district administration has asked people in rural areas to handover plastic waste to Thuimai Kavalargal and help in protecting the environment.

L. Madhubalan, Additional Collector (Development) / Project Officer, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), in a release said that under the Thuimai Bharatha Iyakkam (Swachh Bharat Mission) Grameen Part II, Plastic Waste Management s being implemented in all the 14 blocks in the district. Plastic waste processing units are functioning in all the blocks that were being operated by women self-help groups (SHGs). Thuimai Kavalargal collects solid waste from households and segregates plastic waste from it.

To encourage segregation, plastic wastes are procured at ₹10 per kg from residents and converted as plastic granules. So far, 3,154 kg of waste were converted as granules. The DRDA had procured 1,764 kg plastic granules at ₹30 per kg and used it for relaying roads to a length of 3.2 km in the district, the release said and asked people to handover plastic waste to the workers.