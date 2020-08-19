Turmeric selected under ‘one district, one product’ scheme

Turmeric has been selected under the ‘one district one product’ (ODOP) approach of the Central government sponsored scheme that is aimed at providing financial, technical and business support for upgrading existing micro food processing enterprises in the district.

Under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan 2020-21, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries launched PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM FME) scheme through which a product from each district is selected and the industries related to it were provided support for upgrade, capacity building and quality improvement for five years.

While the Central government contributes 60%, the State government contributes 40% for the activities that intends to support farmer producers’ organisations, self-help groups and cottage industries and processing units”, an official at the Department of Agricultural Marketing said. The official said that individual micro food processing units can avail themselves of credit-linked capital subsidy for the upgrade and entrepreneurs can avail themselves of subsidy for starting new units.

District Collector C. Kathiravan said turmeric has been selected under the ODOP approach and a credit-linked grant of up to ₹ 10 lakh would be given to the existing unorganised food processing units for upgrading or for new projects by self-help group, farmer producers’ organisations towards capital expenditure.

He said that support would be given for marketing and branding. Applications should be submitted to the district-level committee chaired by the District Collector.

Further details can be had from the office of the Deputy Director of Agriculture (Agricultural Marketing) at 0424-2339889.