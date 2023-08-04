HamberMenu
Turmeric price hovers around ₹14,600 a quintal in Erode markets

August 04, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Low arrivals to markets across the country has led to increase in price of turmeric in Erode.

Low arrivals to markets across the country has led to increase in price of turmeric in Erode. | Photo Credit: File photo

 With the increase in demand for turmeric continuing, the price of turmeric continued to hover around ₹14,600 a quintal at regulated markets here on Friday. 

On Friday, the finger variety was auctioned between ₹8,889 a quintal and ₹14,699 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹8,159 a quintal and ₹13,999 a quintal at the Erode Regulated Market. On August 1, the finger variety was auctioned between ₹8,269 a quintal and ₹13,829 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹7,777 a quintal and ₹13,599 a quintal. 

Traders said crops in major cultivating areas in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh were damaged due to unseasonal rain and low arrivals to markets across the country has led to increase in price of turmeric. They added that the price of turmeric would increase further in the coming days benefiting farmers. It may be also noted that increase in exports from the country also led to demand for turmeric. 

