Turmeric price falls in Erode markets

September 14, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Turmeric is widely cultivated in Erode district.

Turmeric is widely cultivated in Erode district. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Price of turmeric that touched ₹15,000 a quintal at regulated markets in August dropped by ₹2,000 a quintal here in September.

The crop is widely cultivated across the district and farmers bring their produce to the markets functioning at Erode, Gobichettipalayam and Perundurai.

Also, turmeric grown in other districts and nearby States are brought to the markets as the produce fetch a fair price. Traders from other districts take part in the auctioning process while traders from across the country take part in the online process and purchase turmeric.

Due to an increase in production, turmeric was sold between ₹7,000 and ₹8,000 a quintal in the last 10 years. Rain in major turmeric growing States like Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh pushed the demand for the produce and the price increased to ₹12,600 a quintal after 12 years in 2023. The price further rose and touched ₹15,300 a quintal on August 12.

On Thursday, the finger variety was auctioned between ₹8,899 a quintal and ₹13,599 a quintal, while the bulb variety was auctioned between ₹8,369 a quintal and ₹12,599 a quintal at the Erode regulated market.

Traders said the retail market remains sluggish and hence, drop in price was inevitable. Also, old turmeric that were stocked in godowns were brought to the markets in large quantities that pushed down the prices in the last one week, they added. A few traders pointed out that the quality of turmeric is also average and hence, fetching normal price.

